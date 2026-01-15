SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $126.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

The stock of company has risen by 9.68% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.07 billion, indicating a 16.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.13 per share and a revenue of $6.37 billion, signifying shifts of +17.39% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SharkNinja, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.48, so one might conclude that SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that SN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

