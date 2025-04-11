SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) standing at $73.55, reflecting a +1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.06%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 16.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.76, indicating a 28.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.17 billion, indicating a 9.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion, indicating changes of +12.36% and +12.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.91, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that SN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

