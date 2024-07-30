SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ending at $76.83, denoting a +0.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.67% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 8, 2024. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.28%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.09. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.81 of its industry.

We can also see that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Furniture stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

