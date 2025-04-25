SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) standing at $79.78, reflecting a +0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2025. On that day, SharkNinja, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 9.81% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.91 per share and a revenue of $6.23 billion, signifying shifts of +12.36% and +12.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. As of now, SharkNinja, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.43 of its industry.

Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

