SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ending at $71.42, denoting a +0.8% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 21.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.82 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.

Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Furniture industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.