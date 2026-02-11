SharkNinja, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $255.21 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $128.72 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SharkNinja, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $274.54 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $2.101 billion from $1.787 billion last year.

SharkNinja, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $255.21 Mln. vs. $128.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $2.101 Bln vs. $1.787 Bln last year.

