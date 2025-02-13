SharkNinja, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $128.72 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $49.32 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SharkNinja, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.60 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.8% to $1.787 billion from $1.377 billion last year.

SharkNinja, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $128.72 Mln. vs. $49.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.787 Bln vs. $1.377 Bln last year.

