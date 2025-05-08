SharkNinja, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $117.84 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $109.61 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SharkNinja, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.78 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $1.22 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

SharkNinja, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $117.84 Mln. vs. $109.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.22 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.