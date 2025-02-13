SHARKNINJA Earnings Results: $SN Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHARKNINJA ($SN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.40 per share, beating estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $1,787,190,000, beating estimates of $1,671,539,959 by $115,650,041.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SHARKNINJA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of SHARKNINJA stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,321,684 shares (+47.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $361,100,267
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 3,161,835 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $343,723,082
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 2,155,136 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,824,040
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,352,288 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $147,007,228
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,000,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $108,742,613
- PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 970,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,538,385
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 915,637 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,538,898
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.