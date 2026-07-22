SharkNinja CEO Mark Barrocas Sells $38.8 Million Stock -- Should Investors Take Action?

Key Points

The disposal of ~250,000 shares was executed at a weighted-average price of $155.01 per share, for a total transaction value of $38.8 million.

The sale reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 11% in this transaction.

The CEO maintains a direct stock position of ~2.0 million shares following the open-market sale.

The transaction occurred while the stock reflected a 34% one-year total return as of the July 17, 2026, transaction date.

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Chief Executive Officer Mark Barrocas sold ~250,000 shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) on July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold ~250,000 Transaction value $38.8 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~2.0 million Post-transaction value $308.54 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($155.01); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($154.53).

Key questions

What was the execution context for this $38.8 million sale?

The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $155.00 to $155.45, inclusive, resulting in a weighted average execution price of $155.01 per share.

The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $155.00 to $155.45, inclusive, resulting in a weighted average execution price of $155.01 per share. How does this transaction affect the CEO's remaining exposure to SharkNinja?

Mark Barrocas continues to hold ~2.0 million shares directly, representing a total beneficial ownership value of $308.54 million based on the market close as of July 17, 2026.

Mark Barrocas continues to hold ~2.0 million shares directly, representing a total beneficial ownership value of $308.54 million based on the market close as of July 17, 2026. What is the company's financial profile at the time of this disposal?

SharkNinja reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $6.6 billion and net income of $705.0 million, maintaining a market capitalization of $21.9 billion as of the transaction date.

SharkNinja reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $6.6 billion and net income of $705.0 million, maintaining a market capitalization of $21.9 billion as of the transaction date. How significant is the insider's remaining equity stake?

Following this 11% reduction in direct holdings, the Chief Executive Officer retains approximately 1.0% ownership in the company, which employs 4,143 full-time personnel across its global operations.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $154.53 Market Capitalization $21.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $705.0 million

Company Snapshot

SharkNinja designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of consumer appliances spanning cleaning solutions (corded and cordless vacuums, robotic vacuums, steam mops, and carpet extraction systems), kitchen and beverage appliances (cooking systems and frozen drink makers), and outdoor products (propane grills, coolers, and fire pits).

The company operates a product design and technology-driven business model that generates revenue through direct-to-consumer channels, retail partnerships, and international distribution networks across the United States, China, and other markets.

SharkNinja primarily serves residential consumers seeking innovative, high-performance home appliances and outdoor products, with particular strength in the premium and mid-market segments of the small appliance and floorcare categories.

SharkNinja is a leading product design and technology company with a $21.9 billion market capitalization and TTM revenues of $6.6 billion, demonstrating significant scale within the consumer appliances sector. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio across cleaning, cooking, and outdoor categories, supported by a 4,143-person workforce headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. With TTM net income of $705.0 million and a 34.42% one-year stock appreciation, SharkNinja has established itself as a competitive force in the furnishings, fixtures, and appliances industry through product innovation and multi-channel distribution capabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

Since CEO Barrocas still holds the vast majority of his hefty stake in SharkNinja stock, investors shouldn’t panic over what appears to be a somewhat large transaction. That said, it does appear to be incredibly well-timed, with the sale taking place around the stock’s 52-week high, so that might be worth noting on its own merit -- even if the transaction was part of a pre-planned setup.

SharkNinja is an intriguing consumer goods company with a continuous focus on reinventing and reimagining its core products and product verticals. Thanks to this innovation focus, the company has over 5,500 issued patents globally and aims to create 25 new products annually, whether brand new or recreations. Whether in verticals like vacuums, air fryers, blenders, toaster ovens, coffee makers, skincare, or, more recently, propane grills, SharkNinja aims to perfect common consumer goods through experiential feedback and has steadily grown its market share.

The company just grew sales and adjusted EPS by 16% and 25%, respectively, in its latest quarter — including stellar 32% international sales growth -- so its forward P/E of 24 isn’t outrageous, even after the stock rose roughly 50% in the last few months. I don’t own any shares yet, but SharkNinja is an interesting stock that I’ve added to my shortlist of companies to keep an eye on.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SharkNinja. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.