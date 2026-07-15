SharkNinja Bets on AI & Innovation to Drive Its Next Phase of Growth

SharkNinja, Inc. SN is making artificial intelligence (AI) a cornerstone of its long-term growth strategy, viewing the technology as a catalyst to transform every aspect of its business. On its first-quarter 2026earnings call the company said that AI will reshape consumer insights, product development, marketing, demand generation, supply chain management and its omnichannel strategy. Management believes AI will help employees automate routine tasks, improve decision-making and devote more time to strategic innovation.



To accelerate adoption, SharkNinja launched JailBreak SharkNinja, a company-wide AI initiative designed to encourage experimentation across the organization instead of limiting AI access to select teams. The program provides AI tools and training to employees at every level, enabling them to develop AI-powered solutions for real business challenges. More than 150 employee submissions have already been received, with participants rewarded for ideas that generate measurable business impact. The company has also committed a $1 million prize fund to recognize breakthrough AI innovations.



The initiative recently culminated in JailBreak Live, a global Hack Week during which employees dedicated an entire week to AI-driven innovation. Teams worked on 20 cross-functional projects spanning product development, quality, commercial operations, revenue growth, supply chain and manufacturing, while more than 400 departmental AI projects engaged thousands of employees worldwide. SharkNinja is also investing in company-wide AI training to develop employees from beginners to advanced level users while actively recruiting the next generation of AI talent to build long-term institutional capabilities.



According to the company, AI is already improving product innovation through deeper consumer insights, enhancing marketing effectiveness by optimizing content creation and media spending, delivering productivity gains across operations and unlocking business intelligence that was previously inaccessible. SharkNinja believes this broad-based AI adoption aligns with its culture of rapid experimentation and continuous innovation, strengthening its ability to respond quickly to evolving consumer needs.



The AI strategy complements SharkNinja's strong financial momentum. The company reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $1.41 billion, up 15.6% year over year, while international sales increased 31.6%. Encouraged by its operational performance and AI initiatives, SharkNinja raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting net sales growth of 11.5-12.5%. Management believes its combination of AI adoption, continuous product innovation and global expansion will strengthen its competitive position and support the company's next phase of profitable growth.

SN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of SharkNinja have gained 30.5% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 11.7% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, SN trades at a trailing price-to-sales ratio of 3.24X, below the industry’s average of 6.78X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SharkNinja’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 15.9%, while the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 15.1%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been remained unchanged and revised upward by 3 cents, respectively, over the past seven days.



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SharkNinja currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interparfums’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests a decline of 8% and 0.1%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. IPAR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8%.



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH is a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies headquartered in Plano, Texas. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sally Beauty’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 8.4% and 0.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. SBH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.8%.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. The company also holds a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 36.5% and 13.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.

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SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.