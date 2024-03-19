SharkNinja Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 4.69 Mln Shares At $58.00/shr

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja Inc. (SN) announced the pricing of secondary offering of about 4.69 million ordinary shares of SharkNinja by certain selling shareholders affiliated with Xuning Wang at a price to the public of $58.00 per ordinary share.

The Selling Shareholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 703,785 ordinary shares of SharkNinja.

The offering is expected to close on March 22, 2024.

SharkNinja said it is not selling any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.

