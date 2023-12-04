SharkNinja Announces 5,612,641 Shares Offering

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja, Inc. (SN), a product design and technology company, Monday said a public offering of 5,612,641 shares of the company has been commenced by certain shareholders affiliated with Xuning Wang and CDH Investments.

SharkNinja will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering as it is not selling any shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

