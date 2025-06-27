SharkNinja and Columbia Sportswear have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 27, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares SharkNinja SN as the Bull of the Day and Columbia Sportswear COLM as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Goldman Sachs GS and Morgan Stanley MS.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

SharkNinja is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that designs and develops innovative home appliances and lifestyle solutions. The company offers cleaning and kitchen appliances for the home.

The stock has had a volatile few months, but has started to trend higher since filling the earnings gap a few weeks ago.

About the Company

SharkNinja sells its products through major retailers, both online and in physical stores, as well as through distributors. Based in Needham, Massachusetts, the company operates under two primary brands:

Shark- Known for vacuum cleaners, steam mops, and other floor-care and cleaning products.

Ninja- Focused on kitchen appliances like blenders, air fryers, and coffee makers

The company is valued at $13 billion and has a Forward PE of 19. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of “C” in Growth but “F” in Momentum.

Q1 Earnings Beat

On May 8th Shark Ninja posted a surprise to the upside, beating earnings expectations by 19%. The company beat on revenues, seeing $1.22 billion, ahead of the $1.18 billion consensus.

The company raised its full-year outlook, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $4.90 to $5.00 (up from $4.80 to $4.90) and adjusted revenue growth of 11% to 13% year over year, driven by continued market share gains and global expansion.

While adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined 13% to $200.4 million, due to strategic investments in R&D and marketing, SharkNinja emphasized a disciplined approach to OpEx that preserves innovation and go-to-market capabilities.

Gross margin held strong at 50.2%, and the company is executing a three-pronged tariff mitigation plan, aiming to shift 90% of U.S. volume outside China by the end of Q2.

Management highlighted robust consumer demand, 25+ new product launches in 2025, and international sales strength. Inventory was up 30% to $973 million, but this was a hedge against tariffs and on the conference call SharkNinja remained confident in its ability to deliver long-term, sustainable growth.

SharkNinja, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

Estimates Mixed

Looking at earnings estimates, we have short term weakness followed by strength.

For the current quarter, estimates have dropped 23%, falling from $1.02 to $.78 over the last 60 days. This drop is likely due to a combination of tariff headwinds and inventory build as well investments in R&D and product launches.

Looking at next quarter, numbers stabilize. Over the last 60 days, estimates have gone 9% higher, moving from $1.41 to $1.53.

The trend continues into next year, with estimates going 4% higher, moving from $5.51 to $5.73.

Since earnings, a few analysts have raised their price targets:

Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy and lifted its target to $112 from $100.

Oppenheimer maintained its Outperform and lifted its target to $120 from $105.

The Technical Take

The stock is currently up over 300% from its IPO back in late 2023, but has recently seen some volatility. Earlier this year SN saw its largest drawdown, falling from $123 to $60.50 in the February to April sell off.

Since then, the stock has rallied with the market and after the earnings report discussed earlier, when the stock shot from $80 to $105.

SN did fill the earnings gap, but has since rolled above the 50-day ($89) and 21-day ($90) moving averages. The main hurdle remaining is the 200-day MA at $97.

Looking at Fibonacci Support levels the June low held a 61.8% retracement level at $80. If the stock extends over that 200-day MA, a 161.8% extension target would come into play at $120.

In Summary

SharkNinja is a compelling growth story at the intersection of innovation, global expansion, and consumer demand. Despite short-term estimate pressure tied to strategic investments and tariff-related headwinds, the company’s raised full-year guidance, strong Q1 performance, and pipeline of new product launches point to a bullish long-term outlook.

Technically, the stock has recovered sharply from its spring lows and is approaching key resistance levels, with momentum building toward a potential breakout.

Backed by a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and positive analyst sentiment, SharkNinja looks well positioned for investors seeking exposure to a high-quality consumer name with upside potential.

Columbia Sportswear is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a global leader in outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment.

The stock traded sideways for most of 2024, but has recently seen a downward trajectory. As the stock approaches the COVID lows, investors are wondering if there is any reason to be long the stock when so many other names are heading higher.

About the Company

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company designs and markets high-quality products for hiking, trail running, snow sports, fishing, hunting, and other outdoor activities. Its offerings span multiple trusted brands including Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna.

The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “A” in Growth but “C” in Value. The company has a market cap of $3.3B and pays a 2% dividend.

Q1 Earnings

Columbia delivered a modest 10% Q1 beat, reporting EPS of $0.75 versus $0.68 expected. Revenue came in at $778.5 million versus the $760 million estimate.

While that may seem like a solid start, the underlying message was far more cautious. The company withdrew its full-year 2025 guidance, citing "unprecedented" U.S. trade policy uncertainty and escalating tariffs that are expected to create up to $45 million in incremental costs in the second half.

Q2 guidance was also soft, with projected revenue of $575–600 million falling short of the $603 million consensus. Gross and operating margins showed only marginal improvement, and U.S. sales slipped 1%, with notable weakness in direct-to-consumer and e-commerce channels.

Columbia faces rising input costs, soft domestic demand, and shifting retailer behavior. While management touts a strong balance sheet and long-term plans to regain operating leverage, investors are left with more questions than answers in the near term.

Earnings Estimates Falling

Analysts are being cautious as well, dropping their earnings estimates for every time frame.

Since earnings, the current quarter has seen numbers drop from -$0.14 to -$0.28. For next quarter they have fallen from $1.61 to $1.41.

For the current year, we have seen a 14% drop, with numbers moving from $4.10 to $3.52. Next year estimates have fallen 18%, going from $4.58 to $3.74.

Price targets are dropping as well, with one notable analyst at Barclay taking their target to $62 from $64.

Technical Take

After COVID, Columbia made all-time highs just under $115. However, since then it has been a slow and steady move lower, with some bumps higher in between.

Zooming out, the stock is approaching the COVID lows under $52. While there is still some room to get down there, investors should be aware that there is risk down to that level if the fundamental story does not turn around.

The stock has not cleared the 50-day MA since March. This level is currently at $63.50, while the 200-day MA is way up at $77.

In Summary

Columbia Sportswear is struggling to find its footing in a market that continues to reward growth, clarity, and momentum. With deteriorating fundamentals, falling earnings estimates, and a management team pulling full-year guidance, confidence in the near-term outlook is understandably low.

Additional content:

Fed Proposes Easing Federal Requirements for Major Banks

The Federal Reserve unveiled a proposal to ease the enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) to reduce capital requirements significantly for the major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The proposal could make it easier for these banks to handle low-risk assets like the U.S. Treasurys and free billions in capital currently tied up due to post-2008 leverage requirements.

Details of the Proposed Plan by Fed

The Fed proposal would lower capital requirements for Global Systemically Important (GSIBs) banks such as JPM, GS and MS by 1.4%, or $13 billion. More substantially, it would reduce capital requirements for depository institution subsidiaries of banks by 27% or $213 billion.

Under the new proposed rule, the Fed would replace the current 2% enhanced SLR buffer with a buffer equal to half of each bank’s GSIB surcharge. Similarly, the 3% ESLR buffer for global bank subsidiaries would be replaced with half of each bank’s GSIB surcharge.

Michelle Bowman, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, stated, "This proposal takes a first step toward what I view as long overdue follow-up to review and reform what have become distorted capital requirements."

How Do Reduced Capital Requirements Impact Banks?

The easing of these requirements could directly benefit major banks such as JPMorgan, Goldman and Morgan Stanley by reducing the amount of capital they must hold in reserve. This will likely give them more flexibility to expand operations, particularly in lending and Treasury trading.

In addition, the proposed plan could help banks to support Treasury trading during times of market stress, while still maintaining adequate capital to ensure financial stability.

Additionally, lower capital buffers could enhance bank profitability by freeing funds for investment or business expansion. However, the overall effectiveness of the changes will depend on how the banks respond and whether regulators introduce further reforms.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.