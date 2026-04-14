Sharkey, Howes & Javer Adds iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Shares

Key Points

The firm bought 284,414 shares.

The position had an $11.7 million value at quarter end.

This new holding represents 1.6% of 13F reportable AUM.

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According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 8, Sharkey, Howes & Javer reported a new stake of 284,414 shares in iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR).

What else to know

This is a new position, now accounting for 1.6% of Sharkey, Howes & Javer’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $71.0 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: IUSB: $45.4 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DYNF: $43.6 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVW: $41.9 million (5.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $39.6 million (5.3% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 7) $42.40 1-year total return 53.3%

ETF snapshot

The iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF provides investors with actively managed exposure to large-cap U.S. equities, leveraging both fundamental and quantitative research to inform portfolio construction. The fund aims to deliver enhanced risk-adjusted returns relative to passive benchmarks.

The fund's active management approach offers flexibility to adjust sector and security allocations in response to changing market conditions.

Seeks to maximize total return by actively investing in large-cap U.S. equities using fundamental and quantitative analysis.

Portfolio primarily consists of diversified large-capitalization stocks, with holdings selected based on a combination of financial metrics and market signals.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund targeting institutional and retail investors seeking core U.S. equity exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

Sharkey, Howes & Javer made a fairly aggressive purchase during the first quarter. It quickly ramped up its position, valued at $11.7 million at quarter-end. That represented 1.6% of the reported $742.3 million in AUM.

Although the iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF has an impressive recent record (53.1% one-year return through April 13 versus 30% for the S&P 500 index), it’s important for investors to note that the fund launched in October 2023. That’s less than three years ago. Hence, it hasn’t built a long-term track record.

The fund uses a mix of fundamental analysis and quantitative measures designed to produce outsized total returns. It only has 35 holdings, though.

The ETF does have a fairly low expense ratio, 0.38%, compared to other active funds. That’s important since expenses eat into investors’ returns.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.