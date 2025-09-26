‘Shark Tank’ Star Lori Greiner’s No. 1 Piece of Money Advice — and 6 Ways It Can Help Your Finances

Lori Greiner, one of the longtime investors on “Shark Tank,” recently shared an important piece of advice on her Instagram: Don’t count other people’s money.

In other words, stop comparing your financial situation to someone else’s. Just because someone looks successful doesn’t mean they actually are. Greiner explained that real wealth is about how well you manage your money and not how rich you look.

If you tend to compare yourself to friends, influencers or co-workers, here are six ways to use Greiner’s mindset to improve your finances and your peace of mind.

Check Out: 7 Frugal Habits of the ‘Shark Tank’ Stars

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

1. Stick To Your Own Goals

Social media makes it seem like everyone has life all figured out. You see people buying homes, driving new cars or vacationing every few months. But looks can be misleading. Some of those people may be deeply in debt or living paycheck to paycheck.

Staying focused on your own numbers is the best way to keep yourself grounded and block out the noise from everyone else’s journey. Start by writing down one or two financial goals you’re working toward this year. For example, saving $5,000, paying off a credit card or building a $10,000 emergency fund.

Then, you’ll want to keep those goals somewhere visible, like on your fridge or as your phone background, so you can stay focused on what actually matters to you.

See More: Barbara Corcoran Put $62 Million Into Her ‘Shark Tank’ Investments — How Much Did She Make?

2. Focus On What You Can Control

As mentioned, there’s no way to know someone else’s full financial picture. Someone might post photos of a luxury lifestyle online, but could be deep in credit card debt just trying to keep up appearances. So don’t get caught up in that. Instead, focus on what you could control, which is how you spend, save and plan.

That said, if other people’s success stories help motivate you to work harder and aim higher, that’s completely fine. But just check in with yourself and make sure this motivation is coming from a healthy place and not pressure to chase a life that doesn’t actually fit your values.

3. Figure Out What Being ‘Wealthy’ Means to You

Greiner said that real wealth is about creating security, freedom and options — not just looking rich. For some people, real wealth could mean living debt-free. And for others, that could look like having the flexibility to take time off work or help a family member in need.

If you haven’t already, write out what a wealthy and financially stable life looks like to you. Keep that vision close so you stay focused on building toward it.

4. Celebrate Your Own Wins

When you’re constantly comparing yourself to others, it’s easy to forget how far you’ve come. Even little things like staying on budget, skipping an impulse buy or finally canceling a subscription are worth recognizing.

At the end of each month, take a second to notice what you did well. Celebrate your own wins by treating yourself to dinner or buying yourself a nice little present.

5. Spend Based On Your Values

Social influences can often lead to impulsive or conformist purchasing behavior. For example, if you’re constantly bombarded with Instagram posts of influencers buying the new Chanel bag or flying business class, you may be more tempted to upgrade your lifestyle too, even if you don’t have the money to do so.

The next time you’re influenced to buy something, take a moment to ask yourself if it actually matters to you. Does it bring you closer to your financial goals? Or do you just want it because it could help you fit in or seem more “successful”?

6. Build Positive Money Habits

Greiner encourages people to think long term and understand that wealth is built through consistency and habits.

You can implement this piece of advice by setting up automatic transfers to your savings, contributing regularly to your retirement plan and making a monthly habit of reviewing your budget. When these things become second nature, your finances will start to feel more stable and less reactive.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Lori Greiner’s No. 1 Piece of Money Advice — and 6 Ways It Can Help Your Finances

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.