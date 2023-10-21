‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Was Asked, ‘Pay Off My Student Loans or Invest for Retirement?’ Here’s His Surprising Answer

With the student loan repayment pause over, many Americans are having to readjust their budgets to account for their loan payments. Some Americans who were comfortably contributing to their longer-term financial goals, such as saving for retirement, may now have to decide whether they should continue making those contributions or channel those funds into paying their student loan debt.

One such person is Brian, a 25-year-old who asked “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary how to prioritize these two financial goals on a recent episode of “Good Morning America”: “Should I pay off my student loans or invest in my retirement? I have federal student loans [with an interest rate] around 4% to 5%.”

O’Leary said he actually recently changed his thoughts on paying off student loans vs. contributing to a retirement account — here’s how he answered.

‘You Have To Do Both’

O’Leary said he used to advise focusing on paying off your student loans before investing for retirement, but now believes you need to work toward both goals at the same time.

“The amazing thing is I used to say pay your loans off first, but I learned something about this with my students,” he said. “You have to do both — pay your loans off and invest a portion of your income every year. That’s the only way to get into the discipline of doing this every single month. That’s how you succeed into retirement.”

