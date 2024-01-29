News & Insights

Culture

Shark attacks woman swimming in Sydney Harbour

January 29, 2024 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A woman swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack in Sydney Harbour and had been taken to the hospital in a stable condition, authorities said on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a private wharf in Elizabeth Bay on Monday evening and found a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, with "a serious injury" to her right leg, the police in New South Wales state said in a statement.

Police said they had been told the woman was swimming off the wharf when the shark attacked her. The incident happened about 20 metres (60 feet) off from the jetty, media reported, citing residents.

While shark sightings along Sydney's ocean-facing beaches are common, attacks in its iconic harbour are rare. Monday's incident took place near the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

"Shark bites are really rare ... the last incident that occurred in Sydney Harbour was in 2009," Amy Smoothey, senior shark scientist at the New South Wales department of primary industries, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Based on the bite patterns and images provided, the woman was likely attacked by a bull shark, Smoothey said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Culture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.