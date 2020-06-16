Sharjah Islamic Bank markets 5-year dollar sukuk, a document shows

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD began marketing five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk on Tuesday, a document showed.

It gave an initial price guidance of 285-290 basis points over midswaps for the sukuk, or Islamic bonds, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed. It is expected to close later on Tuesday.

