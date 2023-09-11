Sharjah Govt. hires banks for 10.5-yr sukuk issue - document

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Government of Sharjah is planning to issue 10.5-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk following investor meetings on Monday, a bank document showed.

The government has mandated Standard Chartered Bank as sole global coordinator, while ADCB, Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB Capital, HSBC And Sharjah Islamic Bank will act as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

An issuance of benchmark-sized fixed rate senior unsecured Islamic bonds would follow subject to market conditions, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, Editing by Louise Heavens)

