News & Insights

World Markets

Sharjah government tightens price guidance for 12-year bond sale, document says

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

February 28, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah has tightened price guidance for its 12-year benchmark-sized U.S. denominated senior unsecured sustainable bond issuance, a lead bank document showed on Wednesday.

The price guidance for the debt sale was narrowed in the range of 205-210 basis points over U.S. Treasuries from 235 bps over the same benchmark released earlier in the day, the document said.

The debt sale attracted more than $3.5 billion in orders, which is expected to be priced later in the day, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.