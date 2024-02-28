Sharjah government tightens price guidance for 12-year bond sale, document says

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah has tightened price guidance for its 12-year benchmark-sized U.S. denominated senior unsecured sustainable bond issuance, a lead bank document showed on Wednesday.

The price guidance for the debt sale was narrowed in the range of 205-210 basis points over U.S. Treasuries from 235 bps over the same benchmark released earlier in the day, the document said.

The debt sale attracted more than $3.5 billion in orders, which is expected to be priced later in the day, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.