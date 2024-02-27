News & Insights

Sharjah government picks banks for 12-year bond sale, document shows

February 27, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah has picked banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of its 12-year sustainable bond issuance, an arranging bank document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC have been selected as joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, while Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB and Standard Chartered Bank will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

HSBC is acting as the sole ESG structuring agent.

The investor meetings commencing on Feb. 27 will be followed by a benchmarks dollar-denominated senior unsecured sustainable bond offering, subject to market conditions, the document added

