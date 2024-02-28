Sharjah government $750 mln sustainable bond spread set at UST +195 bps

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The government of Sharjah is set to raise $750 million from the sale of its 12-year U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured sustainable bonds, an arranging bank document showed on Wednesday.

The spread for the bonds was set at 195 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than initial guidance released earlier in the day of 235 bps, after drawing more than $4 billion in demand, the document showed.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

