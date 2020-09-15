‘Sharing Economy’ Startup ShareRing Tapped for China’s Blockchain Service Network
ShareRing, a blockchain-powered platform for the âsharing economyâ pioneered by the likes of Uber and Lyft, was picked to join Chinaâs state-backed blockchain initiative, the Blockchain Service Network (BSN).Â
- According to a press release emailed to CoinDesk, ShareRing has developed a custom blockchain-enabled platform that can help integrate services such as travel, insurance, logistics and marketplaces into one shared platform.Â
- The firmâs press release said in partnership with BSN, ShareRing will work to reduce barriers to entry in the blockchain services sector by helping businesses and developers deploy the firmâs enterprise-ready sharing ecosystem, which it claims can help lower the time and cost associated with integrating blockchain into traditional platforms.Â
- ShareRing CEO Tim Bos said that the firmâs initial focus shall be to expand the ShareLedger testnet and mainnet nodes andÂ validators to run within the BSN. âWe already have some nodes running in the BSN, now we are focusing on making our technical documentation available so that developers and enterprises can leverage ShareLedger and our APIâs for their projects,â he said.
- Chinaâs Blockchain Service Network announced earlier in July it had integrated six public blockchains onto its network including Tezos, Ethereum, NEO and IRISnet, thereby enabling developers on these blockchains to build decentralized applications (dapps) and run nodes using data storage and bandwidth from BSNâs overseas data centers.Â
Related Stories
- Jihan Wu Regains Upper Hand in Bitmain Co-Founder Fight
- The Business of Geopolitical Competition
- Why Crypto Investments Are Less Vulnerable to US-China Tensions
- Chinaâs Digital Currency May Come With Hardware Wallets as Well
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.