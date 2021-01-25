Cryptocurrencies

Shariah-Compliant Crypto Exchange Wins License From Bahrain Central Bank

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Manama, Bahrain

Middle Eastern digital assets exchange CoinMENA announced Sunday it has received the green light from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) ahead of its coming launch.

  • The certified Sharia-compliant exchange said it has now been awarded a Crypto Asset Services Company license (category 2) from the CBB after meeting a number of technical, and security requirements.
  • The platform will become one of relatively few fully licensed and operating digital assets exchanges for retail and institutional investors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman, per the announcement.
  • Once launched, CoinMENA said it will offer spot trading in five major cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, ether, XRP, litecoin and bitcoin cash. It also plans an over-the-counter desk for larger trades.
  • “Obtaining the license from the Central Bank of Bahrain allows us to operate under one of the most robust and globally-renowned digital assets regulatory frameworks where governance, security, and customer protection are central to all our operations,” said CoinMENA’s managing director, Dina Sam’an.
  • A date for the planned launch was not provided.

See also: Coinbase Joins $6M Funding Round for Licensed Middle-East Exchange Rain Financial

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular