Shares of XOP Now Oversold

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $125.65 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, the RSI reading has hit 27.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 46.8. A bullish investor could look at XOP's 27.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XOP's low point in its 52 week range is $125.65 per share, with $162.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.42. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day.

