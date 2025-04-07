Shares of XLRE Now Oversold

In the case of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund, the RSI reading has hit 27.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 21.6. A bullish investor could look at XLRE's 27.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XLRE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.5699 per share, with $45.5799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.10. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day.
