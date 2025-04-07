Shares of VWOB Now Oversold

In the case of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond, the RSI reading has hit 24.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 21.6. A bullish investor could look at VWOB's 24.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VWOB's low point in its 52 week range is $61.48 per share, with $66.6476 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.16. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day.
