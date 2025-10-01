Shares of VTIP Now Oversold

In the case of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, the RSI reading has hit 24.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 64.3. A bullish investor could look at VTIP's 24.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VTIP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.279 per share, with $50.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.04. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day.
