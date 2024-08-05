Shares of VOOG Now Oversold

In the case of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth, the RSI reading has hit 29.96 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 29.1. A bullish investor could look at VOOG's 29.96 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VOOG's low point in its 52 week range is $236.38 per share, with $350.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $304.04. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day.
