Shares of UITB Now Oversold

In the case of UITB, the RSI reading has hit 27.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 62.6. A bullish investor could look at UITB's 27.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), UITB's low point in its 52 week range is $44.165 per share, with $48.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.35. UITB shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day.
