Shares of TTAN Jump on Strong Q3 Earnings Beat & Top-Line Growth

ServiceTitan TTAN shares have jumped 13% in the past couple of days, post third-quarter fiscal 2026 results reported on Thursday (Dec. 4). The company reported earnings of 24 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60%. It had reported a loss of 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues were $249.2 million, which rose 25% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 4.5%. The upside can be attributed to steady execution with both new and existing customers and strength in usage revenues. The company registered gross transaction volume of $21.7 billion, up 22% year-over-year. Net dollar retention was more than 110%.

ServiceTitan’s Operating Highlights

Adjusted gross profit in the reported quarter was 74.3%, which expanded 390 bps year over year. Platform gross margin expanded 310 bps year over year to 80.2%.



Total operating expenses of $163.6 million increased 17.9% year over year due to elevated research and development (up 17.8% year over year), sales and marketing (up 16.6% year over year) and general and administrative expenses (up 20.5% year over year).



Non-GAAP operating income was $21.5 million compared with $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

ServiceTitan’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

As of Oct. 31, 2025, ServiceTitan had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $493.2 million.



Free cash flow was $37.7 million compared with $10.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

ServiceTitan Offers Q4 and Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, ServiceTitan expects total revenues in the $244 million to $246 million range.



The company expects the operating income to be in the range of $16 million to $17 million.



For fiscal 2026, revenues are expected to be between $951 million and $953 million.



The company expects the operating income to be in the $83 million to $84 million range.

