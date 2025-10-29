Shares of These Companies Soared Following Robust Results

The 2025 Q3 earnings cycle continues to chug along, with a nice chunk of S&P 500 companies already delivering results. The period has so far been one of resilience, with overall growth remaining strong and an above-average number of companies exceeding quarterly expectations.

So far, several companies – American Express AXP and Wayfair W – saw post-earnings positivity, with shares of each climbing following the results.

Let’s take a closer look at what drove the positivity.

AXP Posts Record Sales

American Express posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS climbing 19% alongside a 10% sales increase. AXP raised its current year sales and EPS outlook thanks to the strong results, helping further explain the positive pop in shares post-earnings.

Notably, sales of $18.4 billion reflected a quarterly record, with successful launches of updated Platinum Cards providing nice benefits. Increased Card Member spending also drove positivity, with Net Interest Income of $4.5 billion exceeding our consensus estimate by nearly 4%.

Below is a chart illustrating AXP's Net Interest Income on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares are a bit rich on a historical basis, with the current 21.1X forward 12-month earnings multiple near five-year highs. The company’s earnings are forecasted to climb 15% on 9.3% higher sales in its current fiscal year, with 14% EPS and 8.3% sales growth expected in the next.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wayfair Sees Order Momentum

Wayfair also posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.70 climbing 220% year-over-year and sales of $3.1 billion growing 8.1%. Further, its 6.7% adjusted EBITDA margin reflected its highest read ever outside of the pandemic.

Orders delivered grew by more than 5% year-over-year, including new orders now growing mid-single digits for two consecutive periods. As shown below, the company has now strung together a few sizable beats concerning its Orders Delivered, reflective of the above-mentioned momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with EPS expectations creeping higher across nearly all timeframes. It’s reasonable to expect Wayfair’s EPS outlook to remain bullish in the near-term on the back of the strong quarterly results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q3 earnings season has so far been stellar, with an above-average number of companies exceeding quarterly expectations. Growth has remained strong, with the big banks also giving us a solid read on the state of the consumer.

And concerning post-earnings pops so far, both companies above – Wayfair W and American Express AXP – posted results that had investors celebrating.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

