Shares of SPLV Now Oversold

In the case of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 21.6. A bullish investor could look at SPLV's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPLV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.525 per share, with $75.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.71. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day.
