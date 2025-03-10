Shares of PJAN Now Oversold

In the case of PJAN, the RSI reading has hit 28.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 28.9. A bullish investor could look at PJAN's 28.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), PJAN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.1501 per share, with $43.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.34. PJAN shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Biotechnology Dividend Stocks
CARA Options Chain
CULP Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.