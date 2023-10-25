News & Insights

Shares of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup and its real estate unit down 6.9%

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

October 25, 2023 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by Khanh Vu for Reuters ->

HANOI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM and its real estate unit Vinhomes VHM.HM fell sharply on Thursday.

Vingroup shares fell 6.94% to 41,600 dong while Vinhome shares fell 6.9% to 41,800 apiece.

"Foreign investors are offloading shares of Vingroup and its unit in what appears to be a margin call," a Hanoi-base stock broker said, adding that woes in China's properties market might have hurt sentiment.

Vietnam's benchmark stock index .VNI fell 3.8% to 1,059, the lowest since May.

