US Markets
VIAO

Shares of VIA Optronics fall 20% in NYSE debut

Contributor
Madhvi Pokhriyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Germany-based VIA Optronics AG's shares fell 20% on Friday in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company raised $93.7 million in its initial public offering (IPO).

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany-based VIA Optronics AG's shares VIAO.Nfell 20% on Friday in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company raised $93.7 million in its initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of the firm, which makes interactive display systems for a number of sectors including automotive and industrials, opened at $12 apiece compared with the IPO price of $15 per American Depositary Share.

(Reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Madhvi.Pokhriyal@thomsonreuters.com; Outside the U.S. + 9620394604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIAO RACE GM DELL HP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular