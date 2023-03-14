Shares of US regional banks attempt recovery after SVB-fueled rout

By Medha Singh

March 14 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. regional banks rose in premarket trading on Tuesday after suffering double-digit losses over the past few days following the biggest bank collapse since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O sent shockwaves through global markets, particularly hammering banking sector shares, despite assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other policymakers that banks and deposits were safe.

First Republic Bank FRC.N rose 58%, a day after hitting an intraday record low of $17.53.

Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N, Citizens Financial Group CFG.N, KeyCorp KEY.N, Comerica Inc CMA.N, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O, Truist Financial Corp TFC.N and Zions Bancorp ZION.O jumped between 8% and 42%.

The S&P 1500 regional banks sub-industry index .SPCOMBNKS has tumbled 20% in the past three sessions.

Rating's agency Moody's said it was reviewing six lenders for a downgrade including First Republic, Zions Bancorp, Western Alliance Bancorp and Comerica.

"The contagion risk is still present if everyone simultaneously loses confidence in the banking system. If we do not see any high-profile failures in the near future, then the fears would subside," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

Some industry executives and advisers believe small lenders could be forced to seek saviors if a rout in their stocks does not let up.

"Though those banks with higher capital ratios, smaller pools of securities relative to total assets, strong brands, and diversified funding sources should be better able to weather the current market dynamics," said UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele in a note.

Meanwhile, a media report said a wave of customers have applied to shift their accounts to large U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Citigroup Inc C.N from smaller lenders after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Big banks rose with JPMorgan up 1.8%, Wells Fargo WFC.N 3.2% and Bank of America BAC.N 4%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Shristi Achar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.