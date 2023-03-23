Shares of UEC Now Oversold

In trading on Thursday, shares of Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $2.76 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Uranium Energy Corp, the RSI reading has hit 29.2 — by comparison, the universe of metals and mining stocks covered by Metals Channel currently has an average RSI of 47.4, the RSI of Spot Gold is at 16.0, and the RSI of Spot Silver is presently 24.2. A bullish investor could look at UEC's 29.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), UEC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.76 per share, with $6.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.85. Uranium Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 10.8% on the day.

