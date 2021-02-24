US Markets
OSK

Shares of Turkey's Karsan off 10% after losing U.S. postal tender

Contributors
Canan Sevgili Reuters
Halilcan Soran Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shares in Turkey-based light commercial vehicles producer Karsan tumbled nearly 10% after it lost a tender for U.S. postal delivery vehicles.

GDANSK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey-based light commercial vehicles producer Karsan KARSN.IS tumbled nearly 10% after it lost a tender for U.S. postal delivery vehicles.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Tuesday it will award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of vehicles.

Under the initial $482 million investment, the Oshkosh Corp OSK.N unit will finalize the production design, testing and vehicle tooling necessary prior to production. The per-vehicle price was not disclosed.

Karsan's shares down 9.96% at 0714 GMT.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((halilcan.soran@thomsonreuters.com; canan.sevgili@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters