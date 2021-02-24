Shares of Turkey's Karsan off 10% after losing U.S. postal tender

GDANSK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey-based light commercial vehicles producer Karsan KARSN.IS tumbled nearly 10% after it lost a tender for U.S. postal delivery vehicles.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Tuesday it will award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of vehicles.

Under the initial $482 million investment, the Oshkosh Corp OSK.N unit will finalize the production design, testing and vehicle tooling necessary prior to production. The per-vehicle price was not disclosed.

Karsan's shares down 9.96% at 0714 GMT.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((halilcan.soran@thomsonreuters.com; canan.sevgili@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.