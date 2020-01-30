Shares of Turkey's Anadolu Restaurant to be sold to Birlesik Holding

Turkey's Anadolu Group Holding said on Thursday that all shares of Anadolu Restaurant, which includes the Turkish franchise of McDonald's, will be sold to Birlesik Holding Limited.

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's Anadolu Group Holding said on Thursday that all shares of Anadolu Restaurant, which includes the Turkish franchise of McDonald's, will be sold to Birlesik Holding Limited. In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Anadolu Group Holding said a share purchase agreement had been signed with Birlesik. The transfer will likely take place in the first quarter of this year, after the Competition Authority approves the transaction, it said. The equity value of Anadolu Restaurant was determined as 280,739,431 lira ($47.42 million), the company said. ($1 = 5.9208 liras) (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Alexandra Hudson) ((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ANADOLUGRUBU STOCKS/

