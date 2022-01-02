Shares of top Indonesian coal miners fall after export ban

Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Shares of Indonesia's leading coal mining companies fell on Monday after the government banned exports of coal for January due to concerns about low supply levels at domestic power plants.

Shares of Adaro Energy ADOR.JK fell 3.1%, while Bukit Asam PTBA.JK lost 3.3% and Bumi Resources BUMI.JK tumbled 2.9%.

The Southeast Asian country is the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, exporting around 400 million tonnes in 2020. Its biggest customers are China, India, Japan and South Korea. The government said on Saturday that low coal supplies at domestic plants could lead to widespread blackouts, but plans to evaluate the ban on Jan. 5.

