Markets
WSM

Shares of This Underrated Growth Stock Are Trading at a Bargain Level

November 23, 2022 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Michael Byrne for The Motley Fool ->

Shares of home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) have fallen 44% over the past year as the market worries that inflation and a cooling economy (as well as a slowing housing market) will hurt demand for high-end home furnishings.

The stock's decline was further exacerbated by last week's post-earnings sell-off. The company reported strong comparable revenue growth of 8.1% but missed analyst expectations for earnings -- and management pulled 2024 guidance due to the uncertain macroeconomic picture. But this is a high-quality company with an impressive track record of growth and ample opportunity for years of growth ahead as e-commerce further penetrates the home goods category.

Furthermore, the stock looks attractive from a valuation standpoint and returns a lot of capital to shareholders via share buybacks and a growing dividend. The sell-off has created an opportunity to buy this high-quality growth stock at an attractive entry point.

A person in a nicely decorated house opens a package containing a new vase.

Image source: Getty Images.

Building a monster growth stock

Williams-Sonoma is an omnichannel retailer of high-quality furniture and other products for the home. It is one of the largest e-commerce companies in the United States. Brands under its umbrella include Pottery Barn (along with Pottery Barn Kids and PB Teen), West Elm, its namesake Williams-Sonoma brand, and more. The company has a physical footprint across North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and it also franchises its brands internationally.

Williams-Sonoma has achieved tremendous results. The company has grown earnings per share at a 50% rate over the past three years. Today, there are more than triple what they were just a few years ago. This is an impressive track record of growth, but Williams-Sonoma could still just be getting started as a growth stock.

Management says it has a total addressable market of $830 billion and only a 1% share of this market today. Total addressable market figures should usually be taken with a grain of salt, but regardless of the exact figure, Williams-Sonoma seems poised for plenty of future growth because home goods is a large and fragmented industry.

Williams-Sonoma finds that about 80% of home goods purchases are still made at brick-and-mortar locations, and about 50% of sales come from small regional operators. This gives a well-resourced, omnichannel player with a large digital presence like Williams-Sonoma a leg up on the competition as consumers continue to shift toward online shopping.

In 2021, 66% of Williams-Sonoma's $8.1 billion in revenue came from e-commerce. According to Euromonitor, only about 30% of housewares and home furnishing sales are made online. That's much lower than other industries, indicating that Williams-Sonoma should benefit as more home goods shopping shifts online. The company is growing revenue at a faster rate than the industry (with 22% revenue growth versus 7% for the industry), indicating that it is taking market share.

At a bargain valuation

Shares of Williams-Sonoma are attractively valued. The stock now trades at just 7.5 times earnings. This is only about half of the average multiple for the S&P 500 and half of the multiple it traded at one year ago, making Williams-Sonoma a true bargain.

The shares also looks attractively valued when evaluating the stock using a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio. This metric accounts for earnings growth in valuation by dividing a stock's price-to-earnings multiple by its earnings growth rate. Stocks with a PEG ratio under 1.0 are generally considered to be undervalued, so Williams-Sonoma looks attractive with a PEG ratio of 0.86.

In addition to this bargain-bin valuation, Williams-Sonoma pays a dividend, and shares currently yield 2.5%. Between its dividend and share repurchases, the company has returned $2.5 billion to shareholders over the last five years. This mix of attractive valuation and returns to shareholders is a winning combination for investors.

A high-end stock in the clearance section

Williams-Sonoma is a longtime winner navigating through some short-term headwinds. The stock is down sharply year to date, but the company has plenty of growth ahead as it takes market share in a fragmented industry and as e-commerce makes up a larger share of the home goods revenue over time.

The shares are attractively priced at just 7 times earnings, with a growing dividend and a sizable share repurchase program sweetening the deal. Williams-Sonoma looks like a compelling long-term buy after the sell-off.

10 stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Michael Byrne has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Williams-Sonoma. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.