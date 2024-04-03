News & Insights

Shares of TFI Now Oversold

April 03, 2024

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: TFI) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $45.82 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond, the RSI reading has hit 25.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 60.5. A bullish investor could look at TFI's 25.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), TFI's low point in its 52 week range is $42.9523 per share, with $47.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.88. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond 1 Year Performance Chart

