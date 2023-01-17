Shares of Tencent, NetEase rise as China gaming crackdown ends

January 17, 2023 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Anne Marie Roantree for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, the world's largest gaming company, and smaller rival NetEase Inc 9999.HK rose on Wednesday after China's video games regulator granted the first gaming licences in 2023, further easing an industry crackdown.

Tencent's shares were set to open up 1.7%, while NetEase's stock was set to jump 4.8%.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

