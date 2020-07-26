Shares of Taiwan's TSMC soar after Intel's apparent manufacturing retreat

TAIPEI, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) jumped on Monday after U.S. chipmaker Intel INTC.O signaled it may stop manufacturing its own chip components.

Intel last week signaled it may give up manufacturing its own chip designs after falling far behind schedule developing its newest technology.

Shares in TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, rose nearly 10% to a record high, joining a rally of Intel's rivals including Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.