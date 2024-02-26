News & Insights

Shares of Sweden's SBB rise 7% on Castlelake deal

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 26, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The shares of struggling Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST rose 7.0% in early trade on Monday after the company announced a deal with U.S.-based investment manager Castlelake that secures a cash injection.

SBB on Sunday said the two groups had agreed to form a joint venture called SBB Infrastructure, which would borrow some 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($505 million) from Castlelake.

($1 = 10.3054 Swedish crowns)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
