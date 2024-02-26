Shares of Sweden's SBB rise 7% on Castlelake deal

OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The shares of struggling Swedish real estate group SBB SBBb.ST rose 7.0% in early trade on Monday after the company announced a deal with U.S.-based investment manager Castlelake that secures a cash injection.

SBB on Sunday said the two groups had agreed to form a joint venture called SBB Infrastructure, which would borrow some 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($505 million) from Castlelake.

($1 = 10.3054 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

