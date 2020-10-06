US Markets
Shares of Sonos, Logitech fall after Apple removes their speakers from its stores

Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Shares of audio device makers Sonos Inc and Logitech fell on Tuesday after their speakers were removed from Apple Inc's online stores.

Apple's website now only has products from Beats, a company it bought in 2014, and its own speakers and headphones, checks made by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

Shares of Switzerland-based Logitech were down 5.7%, while Sonos fell 4.22% before the opening bell in the United States.

Cupertino, California-based Apple has taken this approach in the past around new product launches. It stopped selling Fitbit Inc's FIT.N fitness bands and smart watches after coming up with the Apple Watch, according to media reports.

Bloomberg reported late on Monday that the rival products were removed from its online store in late September and that its employees at their brick-and-mortar stores were also asked to remove the products in recent days.

