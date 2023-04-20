Shares of Rakuten Bank face glut of buy orders in Tokyo debut after $625 mln IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Sam Nussey

April 20, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by David Dolan for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Rakuten Bank Ltd 5838.T were untraded with glut of buy orders in their market debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday.

Rakuten Bank debuted in Tokyo after the internet bank raised $625 million in Japan's largest initial public offering in more than four years.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((david.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2708;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.