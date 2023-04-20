Shares of Rakuten Bank face glut of buy orders in Tokyo debut after $625 mln IPO

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Rakuten Bank Ltd 5838.T were untraded with glut of buy orders in their market debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday.

Rakuten Bank debuted in Tokyo after the internet bank raised $625 million in Japan's largest initial public offering in more than four years.

