Shares of payments startup Marqeta set to soar in Nasdaq debut

Shares of payments startup Marqeta Inc were set to soar in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, giving the company a valuation of nearly $17 billion.

At 10:38 a.m. ET, Marqeta's shares were indicated to open at $32 compared to its IPO price of $27 per share.

