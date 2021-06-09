Shares of payments startup Marqeta set to soar in Nasdaq debut

June 9 (Reuters) - Shares of payments startup Marqeta Inc MQ.O were set to soar in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, giving the company a valuation of nearly $17 billion.

At 10:38 a.m. ET, Marqeta's shares were indicated to open at $32 compared to its IPO price of $27 per share.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)

